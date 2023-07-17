Registered Sex Offender Convicted of Posing as Doctor at Children’s Hospital

A Chicago man and registered sex offender used a fake ID to pretend he was a doctor at a hospital and be near children at the University of Chicago Hospital in May 2002, authorities said.

Christopher Chothen, 39, was originally convicted of of abducting, restraining, and sexually abusing a 15-year-old in 2002. A warrant was issued for his arrest in June 2022, a little more than a year ago, but he was just recently found by police.

A convicted child sex offender impersonated a doctor to gain access to the children's wing of a Chicago hospital, prosecutors say…https://t.co/5LbTFFybj8 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) July 15, 2023

In addition to his original 2002 convictions, Chothen has also been convicted of impersonating police, being a sex offender in a school zone, possessing a methamphetamine precursor and intimidation. All of those convictions stem from incidents that occurred between 2002-09.

His most-recent charges consist of violating the sex offender registry act and presence in a children’s hospital by a child sex offender.

As a result of the latest charges, a judge ordered him to pay a $50,000 bail deposit to go home on electronic monitoring. Chothen also has been banned from having contact with anyone under 18 except his own child.

Per Breitbart, “According to the Illinois State Police website, Chothen’s child sex offender information says he lives at an address in Chicago.”