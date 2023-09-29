Remains of Colorado Woman Found After Three Years Missing

Authorities have confirmed remains of a missing Colorado woman have been found after a three-year search.

Videos by Rare

Suzanne Morphew was 49-years old when she went missing in May 2020.

Her remains reportedly were discovered in Saguache County as police were on a search for a completely unrelated investigation. The county coroner confirmed that the remains belonged to Morphew.

Per CBS News:

“Morphew was last seen on Mother’s Day three years ago, May 10, 2020. Her disappearance made national headlines and the investigation was featured on the CBS News show ’48 Hours.’ “Suzanne Morphew left behind two teenage daughters and a husband, Barry Morphew, who was not only the prime suspect in her disappearance, he was also charged with her murder.”

Suzanne Morphew went missing on Mother’s Day, 2020. (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office)

“While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze in a statement. “We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne.”