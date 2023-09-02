Remembering Jimmy Buffett, An Embodiment Of The American Dream

With the sad news of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett’s passing today, we wanted to take the opportunity at Rare to recognize Buffett’s tremendous career and achievements that we believe to be an embodiment of the American dream.

Though Buffett may not have been the most gifted singer, or the most skilled musician, he was able to turn a few classic, basic songs, into an empire. At the time of his death, Jimmy Buffett was worth an astounding $1 Billion.

Buffett’s relentless commitment to his brand resulted in a fortune that ranks 18th all-time on the Forbes celebrity net worth list. The main piece of this empire was Buffett’s 1977 song ‘Margaritaville.’ The song has even been inducted into the Grammy’s hall of fame.

Buffett turned that song into an empire, building restaurants, retirement communities, resorts, cruises, bars, even selling home-use margarita machines and ‘Margaritaville’ flip-flops.

He turned the song ‘Cheeseburger in Paradise’ into a chain of restaurants as well. Those chains closed during the 2020 pandemic.

To put in plainly, Buffett maximized his worth at every turn, making him the greatest businessman in the history of the American music industry. He proved that in America, with a vision, dedication, and commitment, anything is possible.

Jimmy Buffett didn’t come from an extremely wealthy background, and built an empire on his own brand. He never adhered to a designated genre, or skewed from his brand. For that, Jimmy Buffett is the embodiment of the American dream.

He will be missed dearly, and we thank him for the years of entertainment. His music will most likely outlive you and I.

Rest in peace, Jimmy Buffett.