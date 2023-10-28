Remembering Matthew Perry’s Finest Moments As Chandler Bing on ‘Friends’ Following His Shocking Death

With the heartbreaking news this evening that star actor Matthew Perry has reportedly died at the age of 54 after drowning in a jacuzzi in his home near Los Angeles on October 28th, we thought it would be appropriate to highlight some of Perry’s finest work as Chandler Bing on the hit television series ‘Friends’.

Bing appeared as a main character on the show from its inception until its conclusion, often lifting every episode with his hilarious sayings and sarcasm. Perry, with few exceptions, was often the most interesting and funny character on the show.

Here is a compilation of Perry’s best moments from ‘Friends’ in the clip below…

Perry was an anchor on this show, and his work will live on for generations, as millions of people around the world still watch ‘Friends’ to this day. Perry’s mark on the show is irrefutable, and as far as television went in the late 1990s and early 2000s, ‘Friends’ was about as popular as a series could be.

His tragic death marks the end of a career that brought laughs to millions of people. We are praying for his loved ones during this trying time. Rest in peace, legend!