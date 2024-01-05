Remembering Norm Macdonald’s Hilarious Youtube Big Live Comedy Show Appearance

The year was 2013, and the video streaming platform ‘Youtube’ was exploding. In order to promote the brand, and the creators that were using it at the time, Youtube invited some of its biggest stars to Hollywood for a red carpet event.

Youtube also sponsored a show to interview some of the guests of the event featuring a three host panel. The hosts were Jenny Slate and Kassem G, two Youtubers, and comedian Norm Macdonald, who was hosting a show on Youtube called ‘Norm Macdonald Live’ at the time with cohost Adam Eget.

Though Slate and G wore expensive, red carpet-style outfits to the event, Norm Macdonald hilariously showed up in sweatpants, and a sweatshirt. Throughout his segment, Norm patronizes the guests, even asking questions about former German Chancellor Adolf Hitler. His fellow co-hosts work to cut him off, and are visibly uncomfortable the entire time.

Their guests include comedian Jeff Ross, The Lonely Island, Sarah Silverman, Hannibal Burres, Garfunkel and Oates, and magician Justin Wilson.

This may be Norm Macdonald at his absolute best. Watch the full segment below…

REST IN PEACE, NORM MACDONALD!