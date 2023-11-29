Renowned Cinematographer Dead at 44

Ross McDonnell, known for his work as a producer and cinematographer on documentaries, was found dead several weeks after he went missing. He was 44.

McDonell won Emmy Awards for his work on the documentaries The First Wave and The Trade. He went missing in New York on Nov. 4 and investigators found his body several weeks later. Authorities said they do not suspect foul play.

Desperately sad to hear confirmation of the death of friend and collaborator Ross McDonnell. We had several memorable adventures together. Condolences to his family and entire circle. He leaves a deep void which will be difficult to fill @alexgibneyfilm https://t.co/gdu5vspTDO — brendan byrne (@brendanjbyrne) November 22, 2023

Legacy.com reports:

Ross McDonnell began his career in the visual arts as a photographer. His work with the lens is featured in the 2021 book, “Joyrider.” He transitioned to movies in 2010 when he co-directed “Colony,” a documentary about bee colony collapse disorder. The film won the IDFA First Feature Award. This was followed in 2017 with “Elián,” a film about Cuban refugee Elián González which was nominated for an Emmy Award. McDonnell won his first Emmy for his cinematography work on “The Trade,” a Showtime docu-series about a variety of illicit industries. He won another for “The First Wave,” a documentary about the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.legacy.com/news/celebrity-deaths/ross-mcdonnell-1979-2023-cinematographer-known-for-the-first-wave/

“He will be very sadly missed by his loving parents, sister, niece, aunt, uncles, cousins, extended family, and his many dear friends, LJ, and also his colleagues in Ireland, U.S.A., and around the World,” McDonnell’s obituary read, via Entertainment Weekly.

RIP to incredible film-maker Ross McDonnell. He was one of our own, our documentary community… but he was always off on the trail of a far flung story doing something adventurous and brave. Such sad news. Condolences to his family and his many friends. https://t.co/X9A3sPuPm0 — Anna Rodgers (@AnnaRodgersDocs) November 23, 2023