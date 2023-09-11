Renowned Classic Rock Bassist Dead at 93

Richard Davis, one of the world’s most renowned bass players and recording artists, has died after two years in hospice care, his family said. He was 93.

Davis not only played bass with the likes of Van Morrison and Eric Dolphy, he was also a music educator and local advocate for racial equity.

Per Wisconsin State Journal:

Davis served as professor of bass, jazz history and jazz ensemble at UW-Madison for decades. A memorial page set up by Davis’ family teemed on Thursday and Friday with tributes and fond recollections describing a virtuosic musician who loved his craft.

“He was like a big brother to me,” wrote Billy Harper, a jazz saxophonist who played with Davis in the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra. “Everybody knows him as a great musician, but he was also a great person.”

Davis gained a reputation as a bass player who could cross all genres of music.

Per The Strad:

In 1993 Davis founded the Richard Davis Foundation for Young Bassists, Inc., which holds annual masterclasses for bassists aged 3 to 18. In 1998 he created the Retention Action Project, which focuses on open dialogues on subjects related to multicultural differences. Among his many honours he received the Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award, the Rev. James C. Wright Human Rights Award, the UW-Madison Exceptional Service Award, the Spencer Tracy Award for Distinction in the Performing Arts, and the NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship.

Davis took great pride in his versatility as a musician.

“I was 18 years old and I could play any and all of the European classical music,” he said in a 2011 interview, via the New York Times, “but you weren’t allowed to participate in the symphony orchestra because there were racial issues and prejudices. They didn’t want to see you.”