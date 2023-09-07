Renowned Health Reporter Dead at 72

CBS New York medical contributor Dr. Max Gomez has died after a long illness, the station announced. He was 72.

Gomez not only was an expert in the area of medicine, he’s a member of the New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. He also offered health reports for multiple other outlets, gaining a worldwide audience.

(CBS New York)

“Dr. Gomez was deeply loved and respected in our newsroom, by medical professionals he worked with, patients who shared their stories with him and our viewers,” CBS New York said in a statement. “He was our in-house consultant for whatever ailed us, eager to help, genuinely concerned, and never thought twice about going the extra mile… He could converse on anything — sports, travel, current events, the mundane or esoteric. He was a friend, trusted advisor, and confidant to us all. It seemed like there wasn’t anything he didn’t know or hadn’t experienced himself.”

CBS New York paid tribute to Gomez’s life and career in a moving eight-minute video segment.

Newsweek reports:

Gomez was born in Cuba but his family emigrated to Miami, Florida, when he was still very young. He excelled academically and graduated cum laude from Princeton University with a Ph.D. from the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, before going to become a postdoctoral fellow at Rockefeller University. He went on to work in broadcasting and enjoyed a glittering career that saw him win multiple New York Emmy Awards, Philadelphia Emmys, and a UPI honor for Best Documentary for a report on AIDS. He won other awards too, including the American Health Foundation’s Man of the Year, and an Excellence in a Time of Crisis Award from the New York City Health Department after 9/11, an honor he particularly cherished, CBS said. Newsweek

Gomez is survived by his children, Max Gomez IV and Katie Gomez.