Report: Driver in Fatal Crash at U.S. Checkpoint Was Headed to Kiss Concert in Canada

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into the U.S.-Canadian border patrol and died in a fiery explosion was heading to a Kiss concert in Canada, sources told the New York Post.

The incident happened on Rainbow Bridge on the U.S. side of the border. Both the male driver and his passenger were killed in the accident.

A State Park Police car blocks traffic to the Rainbow Bridge, one of four major crossings between the U.S. and Canada that is closed after a car crashed and exploded at the bridge. (Getty)

The Post reports:

“The Bentley sedan was going up to 100 mph when it rammed into a median near the checkpoint area on the American side of the Rainbow Bridge at around 11:15 a.m. — flying several feet into the air and bursting into a fireball before landing in dozens of pieces, according to federal law enforcement sources. “The blast raised concerns of a possible terror attack on both sides of the border, but New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said later Wednesday that had been ruled out by investigators. “Investigators believe the two people in the car, a man and a woman, may have been heading from a casino in Niagara Falls to a Kiss concert at the Scotiabank Arena in Ontario, according to the sources.”

A border patrol officer who was inside a checkpoint booth suffered minor injuries, was treated at the hospital and released.

“Security camera video released by CBP showed the car zooming through an intersection, ramming into a low median, and then going airborne near an inspection booth, before crashing out of the camera’s view,” the Post reported.