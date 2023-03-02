Researchers Discover Additional Easter Island Statue

Researchers on Easter Island have discovered an additional ‘Moai’ (a distinctive stone statue found on the island). It was found in a lake bed, something that has not occurred to this point.

The lake, found near the Rano Raraku volcano, was dried up last year after several fires spewed from the volcano, damaging some of the stones. Parts of the lake bed were accessible in 2018.

The statue was reportedly made over 500 years ago. The natives of Easter Island are called the Rapa Nui.

The BBC is reporting that this lake has been very deep for 200-300 years, meaning that the stones would have had to be placed there prior to that time period. That report reads…

Ninoska Avareipua Huki Cuadros, the director of the Ma’u Henua indigenous community that looks after the site, told AFP that the lake had been three metres (9.8ft) deep for the past 200 to 300 years – meaning nobody could have moved it in that time. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-64821698

The statue recovered is reportedly 5ft 2 inches tall. The BBC reports on the find…

The uncovered moai is 1.6m (5.2ft) tall, making it smaller than the hundreds of similar statues on the island. It was found lying on its side in the middle of the lake bed. It has been described as “full-bodied with recognizable features but no clear definition”, by the Ma’u Henua. “What we’ve seen today is very important, because this is part of the history of the Rapa Nui people,” said Salvador Atan, another Ma’u Henua leader. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-64821698

This discovery could mean that there are many more of these statues around the island, hidden by nature that has evolved over time.

How long have the Rapa Nui been creating these statues? Could we possibly discover that their activity far predates 500 years?

It will be extremely interesting to see.