Respected Hollywood Producer Dead at 44

Kevin Turen, an Emmy-nominated producer whose work included HBO’s Euphoria and The Idol, died suddenly earlier this month, his father confirmed to Deadline. He was 44.

While no cause of death was given, Turen reportedly died suddenly over the weekend.

“Kevin was so incredibly special,” his dad, Edward Turen, told Deadline in a statement. “This world is going to be less without him.”

Along with his work on TV shows, Turen also served as a producer for films such as Malcolm & Marie and Waves.

He is survived by is survived by wife Evelina, and his two sons, Jack and James.

Producer Kevin Turen attends a special screening of “99 Homes” on September 2, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

“Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends,” said Jay Penske, CEO of Deadline’s parent company and a close friend. “He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today.”

Per Deadline:

“Turen first produced Larry Clark’s Wassup Rockers and later went on to work with Sam Levinson and produce Malcolm and Marie, Trey Shultz’s Waves, Nicholas Jarecki’s Arbitrage, Nate Parker’s The Birth of a Nation, Kornel Mondruczo’s Pieces of a Woman, Ramin Bahrani’s 99 Homes and Ti West’s X trilogy.

“Turen’s work in television included Levinson’s Euphoria and The Idol as well as Olivier Assayas’a Irma Vep.“

Kevin Turen with actrers Tara Reid during Aerosmith Gamble at the Hard Rock Hotel at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. (Getty)