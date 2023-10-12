Restaurant Owner Arrested After Accusations He Put Camera in Women’s Restroom

A North Carolina restaurant owner has been arrested and charged after reports that he had installed a camera inside the women’s bathroom.

Videos by Rare

Luigi Carciati, owner of La Vita E Bella restaurant in Mocksville, has been charged with 20 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

This comes after deputies and a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at 155 Gaither St. in Mocksville, where the establishment is located.

Per WBTV:

“Deputies seized four digital devices from the residence related to the tips that had been received. Once at the residence, deputies say probable cause was discovered on an electronic device that led investigators to a second location.”

It seems the first location was Carciati’s home, the second was the restaurant.

WBTV added: “During a search of the business location, deputies say a concealed camera was discovered in the women’s restroom. The Davie County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to review the data on the seized devices at this time, and detectives will be attempting to identify women who may have been recorded in the restroom.”

Carciati, 47, is now being held at the Davie County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond, the outlet added.

One longtime friend and co-worker insisted Carciati is innocent.

“I just couldn’t believe it. It has to be a set up because I know Luigi really well. Luigi is so much in love with the restaurant that he would never do anything like that,” Madeline Vazquez said, via WBTV. “There’s no cameras. Whatever they found, it’s not his fault. Somebody must did it. Luigi is innocent, Luigi would never do anything like that.”

Luigi Carciati has been charged with 20 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. (Davie County Sheriff’s Office)