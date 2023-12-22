Retired Long Island Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Molesting 3rd Graders in 1980s

A retired New York elementary school teacher has been arrested after accusations that he molested some of his third-grade students in a case that dates back to the 1980s, authorities said.

Videos by Rare

Thomas Berngozzi, 75, is facing charges of sexual abuse of minors. He spent most of his career teaching on Long Island.

Thomas Berngozzi had been an elementary school teacher on Long Island for about three decades. (NBC4 News)

NBC4 in New York reports:

The DA said the victims of the alleged abuse were students at two Bay Shore elementary schools, including the Mary G. Clarkson School and the Gardiner Manor School. Berngozzi had been a teacher in the town for about three decades, and prosecutors allege he subjected scores of students to abuse both at school and away from school property. “Including trips to the beach, where he would take them into the locker rooms…and shower with them, and help them change. He took them to a health club that he was a member of,” said Josh Silber, a lawyer for two alleged victims. Tierney also said that one possible victim was a 4-year-old whose sibling was Berngozzi’s third-grade student. In all, 45 former students have filed civil complaints against their former teacher alleging abuse. The criminal charges announced on Thursday focus on allegations of abuse from two students in particular, but prosecutors are asking for others to come forward.

Thomas Berngozzi, 75, is accused of sexual abuse of minors. (NBC4 News)

Police are looking for other possible victims to step forward as well.

“While this [arrest] opens up old wounds, it also provides an opportunity for victims to have a voice and expose predators and enables victims to have a measure of justice. While we can’t take away what happened to these brave men, hopefully this arrest and prosecution will provide some closure and healing,” attorney Jeff Herman said in a statement.