RFK Jr Says He Must ‘Be Careful’ the CIA Doesn’t Assassinate Him (Video)

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he has to be “careful” if he’s elected president — particularly of the CIA.

RFK Jr. made these comments during a segment on Joe Rogan’s podcast, suggesting that the CIA may want to take him out. After all, according to RFK, it’s what happened to his uncle, former president John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963.

Robert F. Kennedy Sr. served as President John F. Kennedy’s Attorney General during his time in the White House. He was eventually assassinated in 1968.

“I gotta be careful,” RFK Jr. told Rogan. “I’m aware of that, you know, I’m aware of that danger. I don’t live in fear of it at all. But I’m not stupid about it, and I take precautions.”

Kennedy claimed his uncle and the military and intelligence community were “at war” during JFK’s presidency. Specifically, he said the CIA and military attempted to “trick” JFK into going to war with Cuba and Vietnam, among other countries.

It’s why JFK wanted to “shatter” the CIA and “scatter it to the winds,” Kennedy Jr. told Rogan.

The CIA has avoided comment on RFK Jr.’s claims.

The Kennedy’s in the 60s made clear their intention to shatter the CIA complex. It seems that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is interested in chasing the same goal.

