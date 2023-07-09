RFK Jr. Super PAC Raises $10 Million

The campaign fund of Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. – better known by his initials RFK Jr. – is the lucky benefactor of $10.25 million, courtesy of the American Values Super PAC.

Tony Lyons, co-chair of American Values as well as RFK Jr’s book publisher, said the donations to the Super PAC have come about evenly from both Republicans and Democrats.

Despite the good financial news from the PAC, RFK Jr. is still largely considered a dark horse challenger to President Joe Biden, who has both the power of his incumbency and a massive fundraising apparatus supporting his second run for president. Although a recent Quinnipiac University poll shows RFK Jr. being viewed favorably by 40% of Republicans, he only shows support from 25% of Democrats and 31% of independents.

RFK Jr., who isn’t afraid to vocally support conservative ideas he believes are positive, is seen as an alternative from those Democrats who believe their party has drifted too far to the left. Among Republicans, RFK Jr. is viewed as a viable option to a second term by former President Donald Trump, who is now leading in that party’s polling.

RFK Jr. is the son of Robert F. Kennedy, who was a US Senator from Massachusetts and later the Attorney General under RFK’s uncle, President John F. Kennedy. Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1968 while campaigning for president, five years after President Kennedy was killed in Dallas. RFK Jr.’s other uncle, Ted Kennedy, was a US Senator from Massachusetts for 47 years until his death in 2009.

