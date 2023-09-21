Rhode Island Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend With Hammer

A Freetown, Rhode Island, man has been arrested and is behind bars after his girlfriend was found brutally murdered at their home.

Matthew Lucas, 54, was arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the death of 44-year-old Heidi Chace. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

“The evidence we have now, the hammer was found now at the scene, it appears to be connected with the assault, but an autopsy has to be conducted,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said, via WPRI.

“But there was evidence, from what I understand, injuries to her face or head that may be consistent with that. That evidence is being seized and processed.”

An aerial view of the Rhode Island home where Matthew Lucas allegedly killed his girlfriend. (WPRI)

Witnesses said that Lucas was doing drugs on the night of the incident and with Chace and a group of friends. He allegedly grabbed Chace at one point before she died.

Per WPRI: “According to prosecutors, a family member called 911 just before 4:30 a.m. and told police Chace was ‘not breathing and cold to the touch.’ Responding officers saw that she suffered ‘significant trauma to her face,’ prosecutors said, and they also found a bloody hammer.”

Prosecutors added that police found Lucas hiding out in a nearby shed and was covered in blood.

“I’m pleased that the defendant was held without bail, and his bail was revoked on his open case,” Quinn said. “This is a brutal killing of the victim, and based on the evidence you heard in court, it appears to be fueled by drugs and alcohol. Just another tragedy, and as you heard, the defendant has a significant criminal history.”

Lucas’ next court date is set for October 20.