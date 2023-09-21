Ringo Starr Suffers Brutal Fall On Stage (Video)

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr was performing a concert at the Rio Rancho Events Center in New Mexico last night when the artist took a nasty fall. It occurred as Starr was entering the stage.

Videos by Rare

Starr can be seen tripping over the entry, taking another step and eventually crashing onto the ground in front of his fans. See footage of that shocking moment below…

Ringo Starr Falls Onstage During New Mexico Concertpic.twitter.com/LidiVGJvnV — Examiners Club. (@examinersclub) September 21, 2023

TMZ reports on this fall…

Ringo Starr took a nasty spill during his concert in New Mexico … but he got right back up and made light of the sitch — while continuing the show. Ringo and “His All-Starr Band” had been performing for two hours at Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque Wednesday night when the ex-Beatles drummer ran into trouble — literally. While his band played the encore, “Give Peace A Chance,” Ringo dashed back onto the stage after a mini break — and he tripped, falling to the floor. But, he jumps right up to his feet, rushes over to a microphone and starts singing the chorus with his group. https://www.tmz.com/2023/09/21/ringo-starr-beatles-falls-onstage-new-mexico/?adid=social-tw

We hope that Ringo is okay! That looked like a nasty fall. Why do these celebrities tour until they literally can’t even walk?

It looks like Starr was pulling a Biden!