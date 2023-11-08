Rising Star Singer Tragically Dies At 26

Sean Martin, the lead singer of the band called ‘The Night Cafe’, has reportedly died at the age of 26. Martin was a rising star in the Indie music scene, and his death is both abrupt and unexpected. ‘The Night Cafe’ is a Liverpool-based band.

The Independent reports on the shocking death of Sean Martin…

Liverpool-based indie band The Night Cafe have said they are “devastated” by the death of their lead singer Sean Martin, at the age of 26.

Announcing the news on social media on Monday, the band said they were “still struggling to process the news”.

“He was not just our band mate, he was our childhood best friend,” they wrote.

The Night Cafe consists of Josh Higgins, Arran O’Connell Whittle and Carl Dillon, and Martin. The friends formed the band in 2014 when they were still at school.

“We are devastated to share the sudden passing of our best friend Sean. Words can’t describe the pain we are feeling right now, we’re still struggling to process it all. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of Sean’s family and friends during this difficult time,” they said in a post on social media.

“Sean was not just our band mate, he was our childhood best friend that we shared so many memories with before the band even started. We made so many more memories along the way and achieved things we only dreamt of that we will cherish forever.

“His memory will live on forever in our hearts and through the music he put out into the world for you all. RIP Sean Martin.”

