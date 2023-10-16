Rite Aid Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Start Closing Stores

Once-popular drugstore chain Rite Aid has filed for bankruptcy protection and is attempting to sell part of the company — all in an effort to restructure while dealing with losses and lawsuits.

This is expected to lead to the shutdown of stores in some locations. Some have already closed their doors, in fact.

Rite Aid will continues to fill prescriptions and customers will still be able to shop online while it goes through the bankruptcy process, the company said. That plan also allows Rite Aid to speed up its plan to close a number of underperforming stores.

A sign outside a Rite Aid informing them of drive thru testing in Macomb, Michigan. (Getty)

Rite Aid was founded in Philadelphia and is actually celebrating its 60th birthday this year. The parent company, Rite Aid Corp., operates more than 2,100 stores in the U.S., with most located on the East and West Coasts. It reportedly has posted pretty big financial losses for the past several years.

Along with all that, Rite Aid has undergone some changes at the top — as it announced that Jeffrey Stein, who heads a financial advisory firm, was named CEO, replacing interim leader Elizabeth Burr, who remains on Rite Aid’s board. Burr had replaced former CEO Heyward Donigan, who left the company in January.

Side view of the entrance to the Rite Aid store with the sign above in Walnut Creek, California. (Getty)

It also has been dealing with an opioid-related lawsuit lately. Per the Associated Press:

“The company, like its rivals, also faces financial risk from lawsuits over opioid prescriptions. Rite Aid already has reached several settlements, including one announced last year with the state of West Virginia for up to $30 million.

“In March, the U.S. Justice Department intervened in a whistleblower lawsuit brought by former employees under the False Claims Act. Federal officials said in a statement that the drugstore chain filled ‘at least hundreds of thousands’ of illegal prescriptions for drugs including opioids.

“Rite Aid called the government’s claims ‘hyperbolic’ in a subsequent motion to dismiss. The company said facts alleged in the case actually showed it exceeded regulatory requirements for diversion control.”