Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro Dead At 19

Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, has sadly passed away at the young age of 19. Robert De Niro issued a statement to Good Morning America on the passing of his beloved grandson.

The statement reads,”I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez’s mother had this to say to GMA about the passing of her son, “It is with immeasurable shock and and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief.”

A tribute post was made by Leandro’s mother on Instagram. The post’s caption reads, “My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly .You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy 🙏🏽💔💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️”

May Leandro rest in peace. No details are known surrounding his death. Gone too soon!