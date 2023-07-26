Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. who is running as one of the Democratic presidential candidates, shared his beliefs on the bribery allegations surrounding Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Videos by Rare

As reported by Trending Politics, there is an accusation that has come to light regarding a potential bribery between Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and Ukraine officials. The claim states that Joe Biden accepted a bribe requesting him to shut down a prosecutor who was in the process of a Ukrainian government investigation. The meeting included Hunter Biden as leverage because of his connection to Joe Biden (the US vice president at the time). To get the Bidens on board, it is believed that the President and his son were given a total of $10 million. The claim has far reaching implications if proven true.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Demands Investigation Of Biden For Democracy’s Sake

Robert shared on Fox that: “I think the issues are now coming up are worrying enough that we really need a real investigation of what happened. I mean, these revelations about the, where you had Burisma, which is, you know, a notoriously corrupt company that paid out, apparently, $10 million to Hunter and his dad. If that’s true, then it is really troubling. I think it needs to be investigated.”

Republicans have been attempting investigations of the Biden family and their bribes, scandals and the like. However, at every turn Federal agencies such as the FBI have been denying adequate searching and investigation of such claims. For example, after cocaine was found inside the White House, the FBI claimed it was impossible to identify the suspect and so shut down the investigation. Disappointing results such as these, led RFK Jr. to say: “Our federal agencies, which used to be above politics, have now become weaponized as political instruments, and that again is another really damaging trend for our democracy.”

Read More: