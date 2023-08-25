Rock Legend Dead At 72

Bernie Marsden, the guitarist for the 1980s rock band ‘Whitesnake’ has sadly reportedly passed away at the age of 72. Marsden reportedly died on Thursday.

Marsden co-wrote the hit ‘Here I Go Again,’ He also co-wrote the song, “Fool For Your Loving.” Whitesnake lead singer David Coverdale confirmed his passing on Twitter. Coverdale said, “Good Morning…I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend & former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed. My sincere thoughts & prayers to his beloved family, friends & fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know & share a stage with RIP, Bernie XXX”

