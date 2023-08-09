Rock Legend Dead At 80

Robbie Robertson, the lead guitarist of ‘The Band‘ has reportedly passed away at the age of 80. The Band’s largest hit was ‘The Weight’, a song that has been used on classic rock radio and in movies and television for decades now.

Robertson reportedly died in Los Angeles today after battling a long illness. Robertson’s manager issued the following statement confirming his passing, “Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny. He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel and Seraphina. Robertson recently completed his fourteenth film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support a new Woodland Cultural Center.”

Robertson wrote the classic song ‘The Weight’, along with the classic ‘Up on Cripple Creek’, which are two of The Band’s most popular song.

Fans of his music will surely be mourning his passing. May he rest in peace, and may we thank him for the years of great music.

Rest In Peace, Robbie Robertson!