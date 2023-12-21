Rock Radio Icon Dead at 75

Jim Ladd, the legendary Los Angeles radio disc jockey who hosted SiriusXM’s Deep Tracks for more than a decade, had died. He was 75.

Ladd, who played a DJ in Cameron Crowe’s Say Anything, reportedly died of a heart attack.

The Doors family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of beloved rock DJ, Jim Ladd, who died of a sudden heart attack peacefully at home with his wife Helene at his side. Jim, with his electric persona and cool voice, was an essential part of the culture of rock & roll.… pic.twitter.com/caP3GcswX4 — The Doors (@TheDoors) December 18, 2023

Per Entertainment Weekly:

A fixture of L.A. rock radio in the 1970s, Ladd began his deejay career in 1969 at KNAC before making the move to KLOS and KMET and later joining SiriusXM in 2011. Ladd, considered one of the few notable remaining freeform rock DJs in U.S. commercial radio, has interviewed rock greats spanning The Doors, Pink Floyd, Stevie Nicks, Led Zeppelin, Eagles, Joni Mitchell, and John Lennon. Ladd was the inspiration for Petty’s 2002 song, “The Last DJ,” from the album of the same name about a disc jockey who stands up to radio station management to play what he wants. Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters was also inspired by Ladd’s work and invited him to appear on his second solo album, 1987’s Radio K.A.O.S. Ladd also played a semi-autobiographical role as the radio DJ in Cameron Crowe’s 1989 romantic comedy Say Anything. Tributes for the legendary DJ have since poured in, with members of the Doors remembering Ladd, “with his electric persona and cool voice,” an “essential part of the culture of rock n’ roll.”

We are heartbroken with the news that Jim Ladd passed away of a sudden heart attack peacefully at home with his wife Helene by his side.

Jim’s curiosity and care could be felt in each of his broadcasts.

Grace was interviewed by Jim on several occasions, most recently in 2010,… pic.twitter.com/h0SmmDlsy1 — Grace Slick (@GraceSlick_JA) December 18, 2023