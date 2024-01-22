Rocker, DJ and Wife Found Dead of Suspected Fentanyl Overdose

American musician Luis Vasquez, best known by his stage name The Soft Moon, was found dead last week in his apartment along with two others, and a drug overdose is believed to be the cause.

Videos by Rare

Vasquez, 44, was discovered after a welfare check at a Los Angeles loft, as were techno DJ Silent Servent, whose real name was John “Juan” Mendez, and his wife Simone Ling, 43.

Reports suggest the three had used fentanyl, leading to their deaths.

“Although the coroner did not disclose the cause of death, it is being investigated as a possible fentanyl overdose after paraphernalia were found at the scene in the DJ’s loft,” the New York Post wrote.

Vasquez was a singer, songwriter, record producer, and composer, wearing many musical hats. He is considered an influencer in the world of industrial rock, a genre that also produced acts such as Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails.

The Soft Moon Instagram account announced the news of his death last week.

“It is with great sadness that we announce our dear friend, Luis Vasquez has passed away,” the post reads. “Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, friends and extended music family.”

“We ask to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement continues, concluding “this is a huge loss and our hearts are broken”

Others from around the music industry also weighed in.

“Devastated to hear about the passing of Juan, Silent Servant + Luis, Soft Moon,” tweeted Rachel Grace Almeida of music magazine Crack.

“Two Latino artists whose legacies and contributions to techno, darkwave — industrial were synthesised by this very fact. Mourning their losses today, and every day.”

The Post added:

“The trio was found Thursday at Mendez’s and Ling’s residence at the Pacific Electric Lofts on Main Street after a welfare check sought by Vasquez’s wife, according to the LA Times’ sources.

“Vasquez made his music debut in 2010. His latest project, instrumentals from his 2022 album ‘Exister,’ was released in December 2023.”