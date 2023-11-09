Rocker Scales Empire State Building to Promote Upcoming Tour

Maybe Jared Leto was really trying to climb to Mars in 30 seconds. After all, Leto is an actor and the frontman for the band 30 Seconds to Mars, and scaled the Empire State Building to try to gain some attention for the band’s upcoming tour.

Videos by Rare

Mission accomplished, it seems.

But he also did it just because he loves it.

As relayed by TMZ:

“The singer/actor took to the sky above NYC Thursday morning, telling the ‘TODAY’ hosts he made it to the top of the iconic skyscraper — something that had always been a goal of his.

“He says on his way up, he stopped around the 80th floor where he saw his mom inside, which was a nice surprise … but when he got to the top of the 102-floor building, he said the views were pretty incredible, especially as the sun started to rise.”

Jared Leto scales up the side of the Empire State Building. He said it’s been a dream of his. (TODAY)

A goal of his was to climb the Empire State Building? Well, OK. You do you. And Leto did.

Actually, he’s a noted climber, having done the same to a Berlin hotel in Germany over the summer. As for the band, the tour kicks of in March.

Will they sell more tickets after Leto’s daring feat? Perhaps. For starters, we wouldn’t be writing about them otherwise.

Jared Leto, seen scaling the wall of the Empire State Building, says he loves to climb. (TODAY)

“I’ve always had a fascination with the Empire State Building and I love to climb,” Leto told TODAY.

He is now the first person to do so and make it all the way to the top.