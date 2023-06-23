Roger Stone Discusses DOJ Case Against Trump With Impeachment Lawyer David Schoen (Audio)

Political Icon Roger Stone has recently started a weekly broadcast on WABC radio in New York. Every Sunday at 3pm, Stone interviews some of the most prominent political figures in America.

Videos by Rare

For his first show, Stone interviewed former President Donald Trump. We included that interview in our coverage of Trump’s recent bogus arraignment in Miami. Hear audio of that interview included in the options of the embed below.

Last week, Stone sat down with Trump lawyer David Schoen to discuss the Trump arraignments in New York and Miami, and many more interesting topics. Listen to that full interview below…

Schoen spoke of evidence revealed by Mark Pomerantz that highlights the fact that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of former President Trump was flawed from the beginning, and Bragg knew it.

Schoen then spoke about the arraignment in Miami, calling the indictment ‘unprecedented’.

Roger Stone highlighted the corruption of President Joe Biden. He hammered the fact that members of Congress have seen direct evidence of Biden’s participation in a bribery scheme when he was Vice President of the United States.

The scandal involves the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, of which Hunter Biden was a member of the Executive Board. Biden and his son reportedly received $5 Million payments in order to get Ukrainian Prosecutor Ruslan Ryaboshapka fired.

Ruslan Ryaboshapka was turning up the heat on Burisma, even seizing their assets in Eastern Ukraine. See Biden bragging about getting the Ukrainian Prosecutor fired in 2018 below…

3) In 2018, Joe Biden admitted to pressuring Ukraine's President to fire the prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating his son's Ukrainian energy company. Biden accomplished this by leveraging the threat of withholding a $1 billion US loan guarantee. pic.twitter.com/JuNxAtUu3n — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 16, 2023

Stone and Schoen surely raised some relevant issues in this interview. We look forward to Stone’s interview with former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn this Sunday at 3pm.