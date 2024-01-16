Ron DeSantis Gives Bizarre “Victory Speech” After Losing Iowa Caucus By Nearly 30 Points

Florida Ron DeSantis may not have won the Iowa Caucus last night, but if you tuned in to his speech after the results were announced, you probably would have thought that he won the race. DeSantis held an event last night in Iowa with Iowan Governor Kim Reynolds, Evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats, and several others following his defeat in the Iowa Caucus.

Strangely, the guest speakers seemed to insinuate that DeSantis, who garnered just 21.2% of the vote in the Iowa Caucus, losing to former President Donald Trump by nearly 30 points, had won some kind of victory in Iowa.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave the most disturbing speech of the entire event, shrieking and screaming into the microphone from the very beginning of her speech. She started by awkwardly screaming while her voice cracked, “Let’s Go Iowa!!”

“Watch out America, Ron DeSantis is not done!” Reynolds added. Judging by his 30 point defeat, I’d say DeSantis is more than finished.

Finally, DeSantis himself spoke at this event, blaming the poor perception surrounding his campaign on the mainstream media. Remember, before his polling numbers tanked, DeSantis was given free use of Fox News for several months. Fox only moved on because nobody cares about Ron DeSantis. See footage from DeSantis’ bizarre event in Iowa last night below…

Though DeSantis did defeat former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who had taken in many establishment donors who abandoned the DeSantis campaign in fears that his campaign was finished, he still lost the State of Iowa by over 30 points.

Ever since he launched his campaign for President, the number of Americans who have an unfavorable opinion of DeSantis has only grown. Simply put, the more Americans see of Ron DeSantis, the less they like him.

It was a bizarre night for the DeSantis camp in Iowa last night, filled with delusion, and visions of a future that is never going to happen.