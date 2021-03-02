A man was tragically killed by a rooster with a blade that was tied to its leg during illegal cockfighting in Southern India. Police stated that this brought focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decade-old ban. The rooster, which had a 3-inch knife tied, fluttered in panic and slashed its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish. The rooster managed to stab the man in the groin.

According to Police Inspector B. Jeevan, the incident occurred in Kothanur village of Telangana state. Jeevan stated Satish was injured while he was preparing the rooster for a fight. The officer stated, “Satish was hit by the rooster’s knife in his groin and started bleeding heavily.” Unfortunately, the man died on the way to the hospital. Local authorities filed a case and we’re looking for over a dozen people involved in the cockfight. If proven guilty, the organizers can be jailed for up to two years.

Illegal cockfights are usually common in Southern India States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu despite there being a Countrywide ban imposed in 1960. Several animal rights activists have been calling to control the illegal practice, which is mainly organized as part of local Hindu festivals usually attended by hundreds of people. The cockfights are often held under the watch of a local politician and involve a large sum of betting money.

Last year, a man was killed when a blade that was attached to the bird’s leg hit him in the neck during a cockfight in Andhra Pradesh. Back in 2010, a rooster killed its owner by slashing his jugular vein in West Bengal state. According to the police, the rooster involved in last week’s incident was among many roosters that were prepared for the cockfight wedding Festival in Kothanur village. As the practice goes, a knife blade or any other sharp-edged weapon is tied to the leg of a bird to harm its rival. Such fights continue until one contestant is either dead or fleas, declaring the other rooster the winner. Officer Jeevan stated that the rooster involved was brought to the police station before he was taken to a local Poultry Farm.