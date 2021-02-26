Menu
Long Island Cemetery Worker Killed as Grave Collapses on Him
Twitter Celebrated the Death of Rush Limbaugh with #RestInPiss
ERIC RISBERG/AP, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

“Do not speak ill of the dead” is an aphorism dating back to Ancient Greece. The line was first recorded by the philosopher Chilon of Sparta, one of the Seven Sages of Greece, in 600 B.C. For more than 2,000 the simple adage has been our go-to etiquette when it comes to talking about the deceased. But it’s safe to say that any last shred of decorum in our present-day politics flew the coop (or should I say, flew the coup) when a certain presidential candidate bragged about grabbing women “by the p*ssy” — and still won.

So when conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh died last week, at the age of 70, it was no surprise when some high-profile celebs used their platform to say good riddance.

The Death of Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh died in Florida after battling lung cancer — a disease which he insisted had nothing to do with his habit for cigars. He left behind his fourth wife, Kathryn. Many news outlets took the time to remember his wildly popular radio show and his Presidential Medal of Freedom, bestowed upon him by the former president Donald Trump. Fox News called him a “conservative talk radio pioneer” in a glowing obituary. GOP officials like Mike Pence tweeted out, saying, “Today America lost a Giant with the passing of Rush Limbaugh.”

Meanwhile, many Democrats took to social media to directly call out the bigotry that the Republican broadcaster perpetuated throughout a long career in conservative radio. For some time last week, #RestInPiss and #RotInHell became trending topics! Progressive talk show host Cenk Uygur, of The Young Turks, tweeted his own concise explanation of this immediate online phenomenon:

Celebs Celebrating Rush Limbaugh’s Death

Billy Eichner

As comedian Billy Eichner points out in a response to his own re-tweet, “Honestly Rush would’ve loved all the hate-tweeting about him today. Hate was the BRAND.”

Bette Midler

Ron Perlman

Rosanna Arquette

David Cross

Amber Tamblyn

John Cusack

