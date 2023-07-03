Russian Arms Dealer “Merchant Of Death”, Freed In Brittney Greiner Swap, Running For Public Office in Russia

Viktor Bout, also known as “The Merchant of Death”, was in custody in the United States. The Biden Administration decided to swap him with WNBA player Brittney Greiner in a prison trade after Greiner was arrested at a Russian airport for possession of marijuana.

Now Bout is running for public office in Russia. Bout is aiming to become a Russian legislator. CBS News reports on Bout…

The ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party has approved Bout as a candidate for the Legislative Assembly elections in the Ulyanovsk region in central Russia, TASS reported. He was also on the list of candidates for the Krasnoyarsk City Council, which will be held on Sep. 10, according to TASS. Before his arrest in 2008, Bout helped fuel civil wars across the world by supplying sophisticated weapons to fighting factions — sometimes to both sides in bloody conflicts. His arms-dealing work earned him his infamous nickname. Bout was taken into custody as part of a Drug Enforcement Administration sting operation that spanned three continents. He was extradited to the U.S. in 2010 and served 10 years of a 25-year sentence before being swapped for Griner. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/viktor-bout-merchant-of-death-russian-arms-dealer-running-for-office-brittney-griner/

We had Bout in custody. This man who has allegedly stoked wars and killed thousands of people was off of the street. It wasn’t until Joe Biden and his Administration made one of the most embarrassing deals in recent history that he was able to regain his freedom.

Now Bout may be elected to public office. What an embarrassing moment for the Biden Administration. While Kamala Harris and Joe Biden celebrate Brittney Greiner on the court, even appearing at her first game back, Russia has regained one of their most instrumental conductors of terror.

This is truly sickening!