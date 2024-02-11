San Francisco 49ers Superstar Listed On Injury Report Ahead Of Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle, who was undoubtedly the best pass catcher on the 49ers this season, was listed on San Francisco’s official injury report this week with a toe injury.

Videos by Rare

Kittle did participate in a full practice on Friday, though he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. It is expected that Kittle will start today. He reportedly injured his toe in the NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions, in which the 49ers pulled off a 24-7 comeback behind the heroic play of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

The star tight end has claimed publicly that he has absolutely no concerns about his toe heading into the Super Bowl, and has participated in all of the media events before the big game. It’s safe to say that Kittle will be doing everything within his power to get on the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced yesterday that their all-pro offensive guard, Joe Thuney, would not be playing in the Super Bowl due to a pectoral injury, marking the first superstar to be ruled out for the game.

Will their be any surprises before the game? NinersWire reported on Kittle’s injury last week…

Kittle hurt his toe in the NFC championship game and is considered day-to-day. With an additional week before the game it’s not a huge surprise that San Francisco would be extremely careful with its star tight end. This isn’t a major worry for now, but it’s something to monitor once the team begins its practices in the week leading up to the game. https://ninerswire.usatoday.com/lists/49ers-estimated-practice-report-george-kittle-injury-super-bowl/