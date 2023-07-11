San Francisco Drug Sales Fuel Economic Boom In Honduras

Legendary singer Tony Bennett used to swoon about how he “left his heart in San Francisco.” Thanks to the far-left politicians in charge, Bennett can also now sing that he left his heart and a few dirty hypodermic needles on the sidewalk of what was once arguably the most beautiful city in America.

It’s clear that refusing to enforce basic public decency and deportation laws have been turning gems like San Francisco into slums. But now word is getting back that the city’s “sanctuary city” status and its refusal to enforce drug laws has been fueling a real estate spike in Honduras.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that a literal housing boom is taking place in Honduras as a result of illegal aliens dealing drugs and sending back remittances to their families. These dealers, who are not being deported, are returning thousands of dollars to families whose breadwinners typically earn $8 a day.

In Siria Valley, Honduras, new homes and mansions are springing up on dirt roads next to decaying adobe houses, free-roaming chickens, and oxcarts. These homes, lavish by local standards, are not funded by the migrants doing legal construction work in San Francisco. Residents of the valley say that only drug dealing in that city can return enough money for these expensive homes to be built.

So lucrative is the illegal drug trade in San Francisco to valley residents that the city even seems to hold a special place in Siria Valley culture. San Francisco Giants, the 49ers, and Golden State Warriors stickers are on pickup trucks, and the teams’ jerseys clothe the children. The Golden Gate Bridge is a special symbol to the people of the valley.

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, the open-air drug dealing of highly dangerous substances like fentanyl in neighborhoods like Tenderloin have been killing city residents at a record – an increasing – pace. In the three years from 2020 through 2022, about 1,850 city residents died of overdoses. During the first five months alone of 2023, 346 city residents met their deaths as a result of overdosing, a pace that will top 800 overdoses this year alone.

But all of this is fine to San Francisco’s city leaders, who are happy as long as the people 3,500 miles away in Honduras are content in their new homes.

Paramedics work to revive an overdose victim in the Tenderloin in San Francisco on Saturday, July 11, 2020. New numbers from the medical examiner’s office show drug overdoses this year in San Francisco spiking even more than previously known. Now one of two bodies brought to the medical examiner’s office died of a drug overdose.