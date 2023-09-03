Sandra Bullock Says She’s Grateful For Support Following Death of Boyfriend Brian Randall

Actress Sandra Bullock has opened up about the death of Bryan Randall, saying she is grateful for the support and kind words from fans after the death of her longtime partner.

Randall, a photographer, died on Aug. 5 after a battle with ALS. He was 57.

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall at ‘Oceans 8’ Premiere on June 5, 2018 in New York. (Getty)

People reported a source as saying Bullock is appreciative that Randall is being remembered.

A source tells PEOPLE that Bullock, 59, has “seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan’s passing.” “It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized — with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way,” says the source. “She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others,” the source adds. https://people.com/sandra-bullock-grateful-for-support-after-bryan-randall-death-7570806

Randall’s family has asked that donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.

“We are grateful for everyone who has donated, and our hearts are with Sandra and Bryan’s family,” a spokesperson said, via People. “We still need support to make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we can cure it.”

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall leaving their hotel ahead of the ‘Ocean’s 8’ film premiere on June 13, 2018 in London, England. (Getty)



