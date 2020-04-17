Watch out! A warning to all cell phone users of a new text message scam that is targeting people nationwide. Police are sending out warnings about getting suspicious text messages concerning COVID-19 testing. The text message starts out by claiming that the receiver of the message came into contact with someone who has tested positive for or shown symptoms of the coronavirus. The sender then proceeds to recommend that the receiver of the text message self-isolates or gets tested.

This is a scam! The link that follows the rest of the text message is what the Thomaston Police Department in Maine says could be a phishing scam. They continued on to say, “The virus is not the only invisible enemy…Be vigilant against all threats!” Clicking on the link in this text message scam could lead to a virus that gets your personal information. A photo of the alert shows what the text messages look like.

These scam COVID-19 text messages have been sent to seniors posing as the U.S. Department of Health. These scammers are telling receivers of this message that they need to click the link to take a mandatory online COVID-19 test in order to receive the government stimulus payment. Photos of this text message scam have been circulating everywhere and need to continue to be spread.

Who knew that cell phone users would experience a pandemic of text message scams as well? We can only hope that no one else falls victim as we alert the public about the scam COVID-19 text messages. The TPD said, “It is not a message from any official agency. It is however a gateway for bad actors to find their way into your world.” Ain’t that the truth.

It’s a simple call to action to share on social media and with your friends and family.