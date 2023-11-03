Scammers Using AI to Clone Voices of Loved Ones and Fake Emergency Calls

It appears that artificial intelligence isn’t always be used for good. Big shock there, huh?

That’s because AI is used by humans, and not all humans always have everyone else’s best interest in mind. In other words, scammers are gonna scam — and by golly, they will use AI if it helps them reach your goal of getting your money for nothing.

According to a recent report from WPXI in Pittsburgh, some scammers are figuring out ways to clone voices of people’s loved ones — via AI — to place an emergency call and ask for money to help get out of a fake situation.

And who knows? Maybe they can use those AI-generated voices for more. Lord knows scammers could certainly try.

Per WPXI:

“Jennifer Destefano of Arizona testified to Congress in Washington D.C., this summer after she got a call from a scammer using her daughter’s cloned voice.

“‘Mom, these bad men have me. Help me, help me, help me,’ said Destefano of the voice on the call, who she soon realized was not her daughter.

“Now, she’s warning lawmakers of the dangers of the technology.

“‘All that kept going through my head, how are they going to use this, how are they going to manifest it?’ said Destefano. ‘How are they going to use it to lure a kid?'”

Basically, experts are saying you can no longer even trust a voice.

Ways to combat this is to limit the times you post your voice on social media.

“You can also set up codewords that only your family members would know,” WPXI wrote. “But the most practical advice is to just pause and take a moment to think if something doesn’t seem right.”

Also, experts suggest calling the person back if they call asking for money, asking how to reach them. Or perhaps texting the supposed individual while on the phone with a potential scammer.