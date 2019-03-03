Menu
Mom Warns Parents After Finding Video on 'YouTube Kids' Showing How To Commit Suicide
School Apologizes For Having Students Pretend To Own Slaves Twitter: @danholfountain
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school district has issued an apology for a social studies assignment that asked students to pretend to be slave-owners and brainstorm expectations for their slaves.

The Tennessean reported Thursday that Williamson County Schools and Sunset Middle School apologized for the assignment, saying it was inappropriate. The homework also assigned other tasks including the creation of a political cartoon depicting immigrant labor in the U.S. and writing a public service announcement about the hazards of living in urban areas.

The two teachers who assigned the homework also apologized, saying in a statement that the assignment has been pulled and won’t be graded.

The Tennessee Department of Education says the middle school is 70 percent white.

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
