Science has some interesting news.

Thanks to technological advancements, some scientists believe the key to immortality is right around the corner, reports Express. Just ask Dr. Ian Pearson, who says the resources to live forever could be available by 2050.





But as all science fiction and superhero films often go, only a select few people will have access.

“By 2050, it will only really be for the rich and famous,” he said.

Now where have we heard that before?

Giphy

Ah, yes.

Still, Pearson projects that there’s a little bit of hope for others.

“Most people on middle-class incomes and reasonable working-class incomes can probably afford this in the 2060s. So anyone 90 or under by 2060,” he said. “By 2060, people like you or I will be able to buy it, and by 2070 people in poor countries on modest incomes will be able to buy it,” he said, speaking of the global market for “a sort of electronic immortality.”

To put some of these dates into perspective, Pearson explained that anyone born in the year 1970, meaning that they are 48 this year, has a chance of seeing some of this technology. He explains that “anybody under 50 has got a good chance of it, and anyone under 40 almost definitely will have access to this.”

So what are some of the technologies to help humans live forever?

Well, there’s anything from 3D printed organs to replace failing ones and even genetic modification to reverse the aging of cells.

“No one wants to live forever at 95 years old, but if you could rejuvenate the body to 29 or 30, you might want to do that,” he added.

Pearson also suggested that the mind would play a part of the future as people may one day have the ability to download their minds into androids. This, he theorizes from androids that already exist, including sex robots.

And while on the topic, it would appear that Pearson is not the only scientist trying to use sex robots to shape the future.

“A long time before we get to fix our bodies and rejuvenate it every time we feel like, we’ll be able to link our minds to the machine world so well, we’ll effectively be living in the cloud,” Pearson went on to say. “The mind will basically be in the cloud, and be able to use any android that you feel like to inhabit the real world.”

And back to sex robots, “The current state of sex dolls are starting to look quite human-like. Give them another 30 years of development and they’ll be extremely human-like.”

These advancements wouldn’t just be used to prolong life. They could also be used to reach far corners of the world.

“If you wanted to spend the evening in Australia, going to the Sydney opera house, you could use an android,” he said.

It’s safe to say that there are enough movies that have shown us this is a bad idea. But regardless of the distrust, it’s no denying that the thought of “electronic immortality” is an interesting one.