Do You Like To Nap? NASA Will Pay You $19,000 To Stay in Bed for 2 Months!

If you are anything like me, you know that naps are pretty much everything. They give you that little boost to continue your day and make you feel refreshed, allowing you to tackle whatever task you have left. So, when I heard that NASA was willing to PAY to hire nappers, I thought, “yeah, sign me up asap!”

NASA announced they will be paying participants nearly $19,000 to spend two whole months watching TV in bed! The German Aerospace Center will select 24 participants to stay on bed rest, where they will monitor their sleeping habits. What exactly are they looking for in the study? Well, researchers are looking at the effect of “artificial gravity” on the human boy, to see if it ‘s beneficial for astronauts who spend a long time in space. Each participant will be separated into different 2 groups, but housed in a single room.

Volunteers will be propped up at an incline with their feet above their heads. This will reduce the blood flow to the extremities, mimicking the effects of being up in space. That doesn’t really sound so bad, but after several hours the human body can tense up and cause muscle deterioration and numbness. So, it’s something to think about.

Participants will also be asked to do activities such as lying down, watch television, eat, and read. What do you get out of it? Comfort, peace, no stress, and $18,565. Scientists say that one group will be spun around in a centrifuge, similar to an artificial gravity chamber that forces blood back into their extremities. The other group, they are the lucky ones, because they won’t be spun at all. They are hoping to compare the groups and learn whether “artificial gravity” will be held during long-term space travel.

I don’t know, this sounds pretty great to me. But, what’s the catch, though? There has to be a catch, right? You know what they say about things being too good to be true. I guess we’ll never know until we actually try it. So, if you think you have what it takes, you can visit their website to see all the requirements or if you’re ready, sign up here. But, do know that participants must be between the ages of 25 and 55, cannot smoke, and stand between 4.9 to 6.2 feet tall with a BMI between 19 and 30.

Happy napping!