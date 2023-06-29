Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife Says Dating Michael Jordan’s Son Has Been Bad for OnlyFans Page

Larsa Pippen is the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen and is dating Marcus Jordan — who just happens to be the son of the biggest star in Bulls history. That would be none other than Michael Jordan, also the star of the one good Space Jam flick.

No, really. Just when you thought celebrity life couldn’t get any stranger — you have Pippen, 48, dating Jordan, 32.

But let’s just say it hasn’t gone over well with more than just Scottie and Michael. Actually, we don’t know how they feel about it. But we do seem to know how most of those who view Larsa’s OnlyFans account are thinking. At least, according to Larsa, we do. And the response has not been favorable.

“It’s not been good for business since I’ve been with you,” Larsa said on a podcast hosted by her and Marcus.

“Literally, the people that write to me on there are not happy that I’m in a relationship with you, but it’s fun.”

Marcus said he has no issues.

“As long as it makes you happy and you enjoy it,” he said. “And look, I think it’s a source of income for you.

“I would never want to block your success or well-being.”

Until recently, Larsa said her OnlyFans page was doing fantastic.

“Well, it depends how many posts do you have, how many photos, but I feel like probably 200,000 dollars,” Pippen told Andy Cohen in March.

“I feel like a lot of people follow me on OnlyFans because I speak Arabic. I feel like that’s my community of people, so I do feel that’s probably why my numbers were up.”