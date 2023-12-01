Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Called Out for Forcing Vote on Radical Biden Nominees

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee called out Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who held held votes on two of President Joe Biden’s far-left judicial nominees without allowing debate on them.

And it happened right in the middle of the hearing.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), in particular, blasted Durbin.

“Mr. Chairman, you just destroyed one of the most important committees in the United States Senate,” Cornyn said. “And you set a precedent, which will be repeated every time one party or the other takes advantage and takes the low road. It sets a precedent that will then become the norm.”

“Congratulations on destroying the United States Senate Judiciary Committee.”

Per Fox News:

“Democrats have long sought to cross-examine Crow and Leo, the vice president of the Federal Society, as part of an ethics probe into allegations that Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito failed to disclose luxury vacations paid for by the conservatives, who are also their friends.

“Thursday’s vote comes weeks after the Supreme Court issued a new “Code of Conduct” in response to months of heightened scrutiny from Democrat lawmakers and news reports. Durbin said the self-imposed ethics code “falls far short” and urged Congress to impose more stringent standards on the high court.”

Following the hearing, conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo told Fox News he would not cooperate with the Senate Democrats.

“Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats have been destroying the Supreme Court; now they are destroying the Senate,” Leo said. “I will not cooperate with this unlawful campaign of political retribution.”

