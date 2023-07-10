Senior ISIS Leader Killed in US Air Strike, Russian Air Force Attempts To Sabotage

The Department of Defense reported yesterday that three MQ-9 Reaper drones were used to kill ISIS leader Usamah al-Muhajir. US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for military operations in eastern Syria where the drone strike occurred, says there has been an unconfirmed report that one civilian was injured in the strike.

The drone strike on Muhajir is the latest attack since the US began stepping up its efforts to find and arrest or eliminate senior officials of the terrorist organization. ISIS senior leaders have been in hiding across the Middle East since 2019 when the organization – which since 2014 had controlled a third of Syria and Iraq – lost its grip on the region.

Earlier this year, four US military personnel and their working dog were injured during a joint US-Syrian Defense Force (SDF) raid on ISIS leader Hamza al-Homsi in northeast Syria. Homsi detonated a suicide vest during the raid.

The drone strike was not without its issues, as Russian fighter aircraft for the second consecutive day took time out of their schedule to harass the three American drones by dropping parachute flares in front of them. In one case, a Russian fighter switched on its afterburner in front of one of the drones impeding its operator’s ability to control it.

US Air Force Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, CENTCOM’s Combined Forces Air Component Commander, stated that the Russian harassment was “unprofessional” and encouraged “Russia to return to the established norms of a professional Air Force so we can all return our focus to ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS.” LTG Grynkewich did not clarify whether a return to professional fighter pilot behavior would once again include drawing giant “symbols” in the sky. See those symbols below…