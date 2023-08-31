Shark Discovered In Landlocked Idaho, Raising Questions

If there’s one place you think you’d be safe from sharks, it’s Idaho.

Well, think again.

After all, a salmon shark was discovered on the shores of the Salmon River near Riggins, located about two hours north of Boise. Yes, a shark was found nestled deep in a canyon in the west-central part of a state known for potatoes and beautiful mountain ranges.

What gives? Who knows?

Especially interesting is the fact that Clearwater Region fisheries manager Joe Dupont released a statement saying only Bull Sharks can survive in freshwater rivers. Clearly, this salmon shark made a wrong turn.

A salmon shark was found in the unlikeliest of places — in Idaho. (Idaho Fish and Game)

Per one local media outlet:

“The Salmon River, otherwise known as “The River of No Return,” is a freshwater river that runs in central and eastern Idaho. According to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System, the main stem of the river is home to a variety of fish, including several species of trout and salmon, among others. But salmon sharks are not among those other species.” KRQE

Salmon sharks can grow up to 10-feet long and weigh up to nearly 1,000 pounds. They are mostly found in open ocean and coastal waters, such as those near Korea and Japan. That said, have been known to hang out in the waters of Alaska and California.

But Idaho? Yeah, no.

“I think it is safe to assume that somebody dropped this one on the shore for a good laugh. I certainly have laughed about it,” Dupont said. “This would have been a great April’s Fools joke.”

Maybe. Unless you’re the shark.

