Shocking Video Shows Delta Flight Making Emergency Landing in Charlotte After Front Gear Fails to Deploy

No one was hurt, but that’s not to say a few passengers on a Delta flight that skid to a halt in Charlotte aren’t still shaking.

The plane in question, a Boeing 717, was arriving out of Atlanta and reportedly carrying 96 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants. At first, the plane’s underbelly hit the runway, then the skidding began.

A video taken by one of the passengers showed what things looked like on the inside.

“That was not bad at all,” the man said after the plane came to a stop.

JUST IN – Video from inside Delta flight 1092 plane that landed with broken nose gear “up” at Charlotte Douglas International Airport pic.twitter.com/iZ6fYr60TD — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 28, 2023

Another passenger tweeted out what was basically a sigh of relief.

“So Thankful for God’s protection today,” he wrote. “Kudos to the skilled pilots and crew for their quick response and ensuring the safety of 96 passengers on board.”

So Thankful for God’s protection today. I was seat 1B. @CLT Airport as @Delta flight 1092 safely lands without landing gear extended. Kudos to the skilled pilots and crew for their quick response and ensuring the safety of 96 passengers on board. 🛬✈️ #DL1092 #SafeLanding pic.twitter.com/YNnDjlROvE — Gary Gibbs (@GaryLaneGibbs) June 28, 2023 Delta acknowledged the bellyflop in a statement of its own.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” the airline said in a statement. “While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries.”

The runway closed down after the incident, as airport officials removed the aircraft and took passengers to the terminal, per the New York Post.