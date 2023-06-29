Shocking Video Shows Delta Flight Making Emergency Landing in Charlotte After Front Gear Fails to Deploy

No one was hurt, but that’s not to say a few passengers on a Delta flight that skid to a halt in Charlotte aren’t still shaking.
The plane in question, a Boeing 717, was arriving out of Atlanta and reportedly carrying 96 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants. At first, the plane’s underbelly hit the runway, then the skidding began.
A video taken by one of the passengers showed what things looked like on the inside.
“That was not bad at all,” the man said after the plane came to a stop.
Another passenger tweeted out what was basically a sigh of relief.
“So Thankful for God’s protection today,” he wrote. “Kudos to the skilled pilots and crew for their quick response and ensuring the safety of 96 passengers on board.”
“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” the airline said in a statement. “While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries.”
The runway closed down after the incident, as airport officials removed the aircraft and took passengers to the terminal, per the New York Post.