Five people are dead after a shooting at a car wash in Fayette County early Sunday morning, according to state police.
Police have confirmed three males and two females were killed. Four were pronounced dead at the scene and another died at the hospital, according to officials.
Family told Channel 11 the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute. We are still waiting on an official motive from police.
Family members also said two of the victims were her relatives.
The shooting happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Melcroft in Saltlick Township just before 3 a.m., police said.
Officials said all the victims were in their 20s to early 30s.
One person is also in the hospital but their condition is unknown, according to police.
The suspected gunman has not yet been identified.
Indian Creek Valley Road is currently closed while police investigate.
Police have said there is no threat to the community.