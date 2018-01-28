Five people are dead after a shooting at a car wash in Fayette County early Sunday morning, according to state police.

Police have confirmed three males and two females were killed. Four were pronounced dead at the scene and another died at the hospital, according to officials.





Family told Channel 11 the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute. We are still waiting on an official motive from police.

Family members also said two of the victims were her relatives.

The shooting happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Melcroft in Saltlick Township just before 3 a.m., police said.

Officials said all the victims were in their 20s to early 30s.

We’re learning more about the tragedy in Melcroft, Fayette County. Family members tell us a man who used to date one of the victims opened fire on the group. — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) January 28, 2018

We spoke with a woman who says her sister, Chelsie Cline and her brother Seth were two of the victims. She told us that the shooter was a man who Chelsie had previously dated. — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) January 28, 2018

Victim’s sister says of the alleged shooter who killed 5 people in Melcroft, PA – “He would leave stuff on her car. She’d get done with work and she’d come out and there would be a case of beer on her hood… Now I could see it. He has a very obsessive personality.” — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) January 28, 2018

This is Champion Creek that runs through Melcroft, PA. A quiet town, now in shock over the deaths of 5 shooting victims at the local car wash. @WPXI_Lori #WPXI pic.twitter.com/jLtwQ2LIdB — Gigi (@wpxigigi) January 28, 2018

Family of the victims tell Channel 11 the shooting of their 5 loved ones at a car wash early Sunday morning in Melcroft Pa, was the result of a domestic. One person is in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/gWCe8G4xRb — Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) January 28, 2018

One person is also in the hospital but their condition is unknown, according to police.

The suspected gunman has not yet been identified.

Indian Creek Valley Road is currently closed while police investigate.

Police have said there is no threat to the community.