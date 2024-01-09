Sinead O’Connor’s Cause of Death Revealed

Singer Sinead O’Connor died from “natural causes,” according to a statement obtained by People from the London Inner South Coroner’s Court.

O’Connor died in July after being found “unresponsive” at a residence in London. The coroner has “ceased their involvement in her death” after offering the official cause.

O’Conner was 56 and best known for her hit Nothing Compares 2 U, written and also performed by rock/pop legend Prince. She also was an activist for multiple social and political causes.

Many fans celebrated her shaved head.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the singer’s family said in a statement to the BBC and Irish broadcaster RTE at the time of her death.

KTLA News reports:

At the time of her passing, “no medical cause of death was given,” according to a statement from the coroner’s office. “Therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not be available for several weeks.” “The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family,” the statement continued. “If an inquest is to be opened, the date of the brief public hearing will be provided on our website.” Her death came a year after her 17-year-old son Shane committed suicide. Born in Dublin, O’Connor was recognizable by her shaved head. She was a star from her 1987 debut album “The Lion and the Cobra” and became a sensation in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a seething, shattering performance that topped charts from Europe to Australia and was heightened by a promotional video featuring the gray-eyed O’Connor in intense close-up. Her discography spanned decades. O’Connor released ten studio albums between 1987 and 2014. Her 1991 album “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got” won the Grammy for Best Alternative Performance.