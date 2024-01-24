Six People Found Shot to Death in Remote California Desert

An investigation is underway after six people were found shot to death in a remote desert area near the community of El Mirage in California, sheriff’s officials said.

The bodies were discovered after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a welfare check off Highway 395 between Lake Los Angeles and Adelanto.

“Investigators with our Specialized Investigations Division are responding to the scene to conduct the investigation,” sheriff’s department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said, via KTLA.

It was initially believed that there were five bodies, before investigators discovered a sixth. None of the ages or genders of the victims have been released.

News helicopters flew over the scene but did not release footage, given the brutality of the crime.

Investigators secure the area where six dead bodies were eventually discovered. (KTLA)

KTLA News reports:

“The bodies of multiple bloodied victims could be seen strewn about the ground with dozens of evidence markers and bullet casings surrounding them.

“Some of the bodies also appeared to have been burned.

“On the ground, two vehicles could be seen in the brush behind the crime scene tape investigators used to cordon off the area.

“One, a dark-colored SUV was riddled with bullet holes and appeared to have some of its windows blown out.

“The other was a light-colored van facing the opposite direction. It was unclear if there was any damage to that vehicle.”

Authorities have hesitated to release too many details as the investigation is ongoing. It is believed they have several suspects.