Skull Found in Remote Desert Area Identified as Belonging to Missing Arizona Man

The skull found by an Arizona hiker in a remote desert area nearly two years ago has finally been identified, authorities said.

Per the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the remains are that of a Golden Valley, Ariz., man who has been identified as Christopher Canning, aged 60 at the time he was reported missing by a family member in May 2021.

The skull was found by a hiker alongside a road in October of that year and called police. Detectives arrived to find that the skull was human, finding several other human bones in the area upon further investigation.

“Due to the state of the remains when they were located, an official cause of death was not able to be determined, however foul play is not suspected,” sheriff’s office said via a Facebook post.

Canning was identified using “advanced DNA testing and Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing,” the sheriff’s office added.

“On March 20, 2023, Detectives with our Special Investigations Unit (SIU) contacted Othram Inc. and requested their assistance,” the statement read. “A sample from the remains was submitted to them to conduct a genetic genealogy investigation, resulting in the positive identification of Canning on July 31, 2023.”

The skull and other bones were discovered near Pioneer Drive and Laguna Road in Mohave County.