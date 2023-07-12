Soap Actress Andrea Evans Dies After Breast Cancer Battle

Longtime soap opera star Andrea Evans died at her home Sunday following a battle with breast cancer, family and friends confirmed. She was 66.

Evans was best known for her roles on One Life to Live, Passions and The Bold and The Beautiful. Above all, she was most recognized for her role as Tina Lord on One Life to Live.

Evans was born in Aurora, Illinois, on June 18, 1957. She appeared in beauty pageants and commercials as a child, before moving into theatre. While still a student at the University of Illinois, Evans was cast as an extra in the 1978 movie The Fury.

That catapulted her to a role as Tina Clayton on One Life to Live, staying until 1981. She then went on to portray Patty Williams, Paul Williams’ little sister and Jack Abbott’s wife, on The Young and the Restless. She held that role for a little more than a year before returning to One Life to Live in 1985.

But she abruptly quit the show in 1990, falling out of the public view for nearly a decade. She later revealed she quit because of a stalker who once broke into the New York City studio where the show was taped.

“She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with,” Evans’ representative Nick Leicht told USA Today.

Evans’ husband, Stephen Rodriguez told the outlet that Evans was a “remarkable individual, cherished by all who knew her. Her unwavering strength, positivity and indomitable spirit inspired us every step of the way throughout her fearless fight against this relentless disease.”

Evans’ daughter Kylie, 19, added that her world would be forever changed.

“Her vibrant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless love for life left a mark on all who were fortunate enough to know her,” Kylie Evans said. “Throughout her fight with cancer, my mom displayed awe-inspiring strength … Despite the pain and uncertainty, she taught me the invaluable lesson of finding joy, even in the darkest of times. We held hands until the very end.”

Evans returned to soaps by portraying Rebecca Hotchkiss on Passions from 2000-2008.