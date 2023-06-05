Son and Grandson of Former Boston Red Sox Player Found Dead in Alleged Murder-Suicide

Last week, investigators said a former Boston Red Sox star’s son killed his 8-year-old son and then died by suicide.

Videos by Rare

Incident Details

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, last Friday morning, the son of former Boston Red Sox first baseman George “Boomer” Scott, George Scott III, and his young son Dante Hazard were found dead in their home in New Bedford, Massachusetts, which is located about an hour south of Boston.

Scott III, 54, “killed the boy with a sharp object before taking his own life,” district attorney spokesperson Gregg Miliote shared in an official statement.

On Friday, the police visited the family’s home to do a welfare check when a relative was unable to get in touch with Scott III.

Two and a half weeks ago, police searched the house using a warrant in connection with the disappearance of Miliote’s mother, who went missing in 2019 when she was 28 years old.

“Mr. Scott is a person of interest in the disappearance of Ms. Hazard, and that investigation remains active at this time,” Miliote continued.

Neighbors were shocked by the news of the deaths. “I was not expecting this,” neighbor Courtney Columbo told the outlet, “I just feel bad for the boy, he didn’t deserve any of that.”

Additional Statements

DAN GOSHTIGIAN/THE BOSTON GLOBE VIA GETTY IMAGES

She stated that Scot III “seemed like a nice guy” from the few interactions they shared. She would see Dante outside playing occasionally, but “I never really knew if he lived there or not because you wouldn’t see him all the time.”

John Reis, another neighbor, informed the outlet that the news was “just so sad.”

“How can you take an 8-year-old’s life?” a neighbor asked.

Scott III had a history with the Boston Red Sox, having played in the team’s minor league system. His father, Scott, is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame. He was an All Star three times and won eight Gold Gloves during his career from the 1960s to the 1970s. He played for the Red Sox from 1966 to 1971, then again from 1977 to 1979.